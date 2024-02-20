Gurugram traffic police to impose 10,000 fine for delaying ambulances

The Gurugram traffic police will impose a fine of ₹10,000 for those not making way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines. They decided to impose penalties on motorists after it was found that ambulances remained stuck in traffic, delaying emergency treatment to patients, police officials said. HT Image

Section 196E of the Motor Vehicles Act will allow the police to impose a fine of ₹10,000 on any vehicle blocking an ambulance’s way.

Gurugram deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Virender Vij, said if a commuter does not give way to emergency vehicles while driving on the roads of the city, they will have to pay a fine of ₹10,000. “Zonal officers of traffic police will board ambulances to keep a check on the practice and will record videos to identify the vehicles plying on the stretches. More than 35 personnel have been deployed for the task,” he said.

Vij said the teams will send online challans to the offenders along with the evidence in the form of pictures and videos on their registered number through WhatsApp.

“This move will help in saving lives of critical patients being taken to different hospitals or fire tenders rushing to any spot. We are already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs for transplanting to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients. In the last year, Gurugram traffic police had provided 15 green corridors to facilitate organ donation,” said Vij.