Kullu Police issues challan after man drives car with doors open in Manali

A video from Manali of two men performing a dangerous stunt in a moving car has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the driver can be seen driving the car with both front doors open. Kullu Police has taken cognizance of the video and sprung into action. The police department has issued a challan against the vehicle under the Traffic Act. Man driving car with doors open in Manali. (X/@shubhamtorres09)

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Kindly don’t create menace. Manali - Solang - Atal Tunnel.” In it, the man can be seen driving his car with the doors open while the other person is seen hanging from the other door.

Watch the video here:

Kullu Police took to Facebook to share a picture of the challan and wrote a caption in Hindi. When translated to English, it reads, “A video of a car is being circulated on social media. In it, the driver can be seen driving in Manali with both gates of the car open. After watching this video, Kullu Police took immediate action and issued a challan of ₹3500/- on this vehicle under the Traffic Act.”

The video was shared on December 24 on X. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 4.5 lakh views. Additionally, the post has also collected more than 1,300 likes and numerous shares.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Why can’t the RC of this car be blocked permanently?” posted an individual while tagging Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Another added, “3.5 k fine is nothing, probably won’t even cover the petrol cost. Confiscate the vehicle and cancel the licence for reckless behaviour. High time to bring such laws.”

“There has to be a bike sergeant on all highways in India to keep a check on such nuisance,” expressed a third.

