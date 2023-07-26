Delhi Police issues challan after people recreate 3 Idiots scene on bike

Delhi Police often take to their social media handles to debunk misinformation spreading online and raise awareness regarding potential risks and threats. They also provide advice on how one can stay vigilant and protect themselves from various forms of criminal activities, along with tips on cybersecurity and measures to safeguard against scams. The police department has now shared a viral video to drive home a message about road safety and warn people against engaging in risky driving practices. Delhi Police issued a challan after a video of triple riding on a two-wheeler went viral on social media. (Twitter/@DelhiPolice)

“AAL IZZ NOT WELL if you drive or ride dangerously for the sake of reels!” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a viral video on Twitter. In the video, a man is seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet with two pillion riders. The song Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe from the film 3 Idiots plays in the background. It then progresses to show a screenshot of the challan issued to the rider of the two-wheeler. A text on the video appears: “Bina challan ke jaane nahi denge tujhe (we won’t let you go without a challan).” Towards the end, a warning flashes. It reads, “Don’t be an idiot on the roads. Drive responsibly.”

The video depicts a recreation of a scene from the film 3 Idiots, where Rancho and Pia devise a strategy to transport Raju’s sick father on a bike to the hospital when the ambulance doesn't arrive on time.

Watch the video posted by Delhi Police here:

The viral video was shared on July 24 on Twitter. It has since been viewed over 30,900 times and collected close to 300 likes. Many even retweeted the video. Some even shared comments on the post.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Delhi Police’s post about safe driving:

“Is triple riding allowed in case of an emergency like a person is very sick or injured and there is no other mode of transport or ambulance available?” enquired a Twitter user. Another added, “In case of emergency this may be supported, but don’t misuse it. Best wishes.” “Too right,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “Great. My appreciation to the composer’s serious effort!” “Very nice video @dtptraffic,” commented a fifth.

