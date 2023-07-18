‘Likes fade… digital scars remain’: Assam Police shares hard-hitting PSA involving kids

Several parents document the lives of their children on social media. While many like such posts, there are a few who consider it a concerning trend. Highlighting that very issue, Assam Police has shared a post that has received appreciation from people. They shared AI generated images of kids to express how exposing them to social media at such a young age can eventually harm them. The image is a part of a PSA by Assam Police. (Twitter/@assampolice)

“Likes fade, but the digital scars remain. Shield your child from the perils of Sharenting. Be mindful of what you share about your child on Social Media. #DontBeASharent,” the department posted on Instagram as they shared four images with hard-hitting captions. Just like the first AI generated pic that shows a kid holding a trophy with a text written atop the image. “Children are not social media trophies,” it reads.

Take a look at the PSA shared by Assam Police:

Did the post make you want to say ‘interesting’ or something similar? Then, you’re not alone. There were several netizens who took to the comments section of the post to express how they appreciate the initiative by Assam Police.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Assam Police’s PSA:

“Beautiful message,” shared a Twitter user. “Nice initiative,” posted another. “Good job,” expressed a third. “I agree. Thank you for touching the sensitive use,” commented a fourth. “One of the best awareness messages on Social Media. Hats off,” wrote a fifth.

The post was shared on July 15. Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated close to 21,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 340 likes. What are your thoughts on the PSA by Assam Police about children and social media?

