 Microsoft layoffs: Multiple Xbox studios closed, teams consolidated as company cuts costs - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Microsoft layoffs: Multiple Xbox studios closed, teams consolidated as company cuts costs

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Microsoft layoffs: This comes as the company undergoes significant restructuring amidst a slowdown in gaming sector.

Microsoft layoffs: Microsoft's Xbox is set to close several gaming studios, including the famous Arkane Austin. This comes as the company undergoes significant restructuring amidst a slowdown in gaming sector. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said in an internal memo that Tokyo-based Tango Gameworks, the creator of "Hi-Fi Rush" and Canada-based Alpha Dog, are among the studios facing closure. However, the exact number of employees affected remains undisclosed, news agency Reuters reported.

Microsoft layoffs: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US.
Microsoft layoffs: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US.

Read more: Elon Musk slams Canada law that will curb online hate content: 'Sounds insane'

Why is Microsoft's Xbox laying off employees?

Matt Booty said that the decision will help the company to streamline operations as resources will be reallocated to support Xbox's game portfolio and nurturing new intellectual property. The "reprioritisation of titles and resources" is concomitant with Microsoft's commitment to innovation and future growth within the gaming sector, Matt Booty asserted.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit may launch IPO next week: All you need to know

Is Microsoft's Xbox facing losses?

No, Microsoft's Xbox content and services segment reported a substantial 62% surge in third-quarter revenue last month following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Read more: OpenAI's ChatGPT could soon search internet and cite sources in its results: What we know

What about other layoffs in the gaming sector?

Take-Two Interactive announced shutdown of two subsidiary studios as part of a broader restructuring effort last week. Earlier this year, Microsoft began significant layoffs affecting 1,900 employees across Activision and Xbox.

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On