Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit may launch IPO next week: All you need to know
Go Digit IPO: The company aims to raise 1,500 crore which includes a fresh share sale of 1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 10.94 crore equity shares.
Go Digit General Insurance may launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The company could introduce the IPO likely on May 15, ET Now reported. The price band of the issue will be declared on May 10 and the anchor book may open on May 14, it added. The new age insurance company is backed by Prem Watsa’s Fairfax group. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹1,500 crore which includes a fresh share sale of ₹1,250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10.94 crore equity shares aggregating to up to ₹250 crore by its promoters and existing shareholders, the report added.
Go Digit IPO: Company details
Go Digit General Insurance has a diverse array of insurance products such as motor, health, travel, property and marine insurance. The company received a nod from Sebi in March 2024 to launch its IPO after multiple delays.
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are among the shareholders of the company. In February 2020, Virat Kohli invested ₹2 crore in the company to buy 2,66,667 equity shares for ₹75 apiece while Anushka Sharma bought 66,667 equity shares at the same price.
Go Digit IPO: What we know so far
The book running lead managers for the IPO are ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities. Link Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the issue and the shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.
