Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: What to know before subscribing to the issue, check latest GMP and price band

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) for Aadhar Housing Finance is set to open today (May 8). The issue comprises both fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares and will close on May 10. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO's basis of allotment will be finalised by May 13 and shares will be credited to demat accounts by May 14. The IPO will be listed on the NSE and BSE on May 15. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and multiples of 47 thereof.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Price band

The price band for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been fixed at ₹300-315 per share.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Offer details

The issue is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹2,000 crore worth of shares by promoter BCP Topco.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and multiples of 47 thereof. Minimum investment by retail investors would be ₹14,100 and at the upper end, the bidding amount will be ₹14,805.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Company details

Aadhar Housing focuses on low-income housing segment with small-ticket mortgage loans. The Bengaluru-based company has 487 branches in 20 states in India. Its net profit grew by 22.5 per cent on-year to ₹544.8 crore for the year ended March FY23 and net interest income for the year increased by 28.6 per cent to ₹1,244.3 crore compared to the previous year.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Lead managers, registrar

For the IPO, the book-running lead managers are ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets. The registrar of the IPO is Kfin Technologies.