 Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: What to know before subscribing to the issue, check latest GMP and price band - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: What to know before subscribing to the issue, check latest GMP and price band

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The price band for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been fixed at ₹300-315 per share.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) for Aadhar Housing Finance is set to open today (May 8). The issue comprises both fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares and will close on May 10. Aadhar Housing Finance IPO's basis of allotment will be finalised by May 13 and shares will be credited to demat accounts by May 14. The IPO will be listed on the NSE and BSE on May 15.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and multiples of 47 thereof.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and multiples of 47 thereof.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Price band

The price band for Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been fixed at 300-315 per share.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Amkay Products IPO allotment: How to check status online and other key details

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Offer details

The issue is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2,000 crore worth of shares by promoter BCP Topco.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Lot size

Read more: Nine IPOs, four listings to hit Dalal Street in coming week. Check details

Investors can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and multiples of 47 thereof. Minimum investment by retail investors would be 14,100 and at the upper end, the bidding amount will be 14,805.

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Company details

Aadhar Housing focuses on low-income housing segment with small-ticket mortgage loans. The Bengaluru-based company has 487 branches in 20 states in India. Its net profit grew by 22.5 per cent on-year to 544.8 crore for the year ended March FY23 and net interest income for the year increased by 28.6 per cent to 1,244.3 crore compared to the previous year.

Read more: Refractory Shapes IPO opens for subscription today: Check price, GMP, details

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: Lead managers, registrar

For the IPO, the book-running lead managers are ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets. The registrar of the IPO is Kfin Technologies.

 

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Aadhar Housing Finance IPO: What to know before subscribing to the issue, check latest GMP and price band

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On