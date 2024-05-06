Refractory Shapes IPO opens for subscription today: Check price, GMP, details

Refractory Shapes IPO: The initial public offering of Refractory Shapes Ltd opens for subscription today (May 6). The price band for the ₹18.60-crore SME IPO has been fixed at ₹27- ₹31 per share. The issue of the company- manufacturer of various types of bricks, castables, high alumina catalysts and ceramic balls- will close on May 9. The Refractory Shapes IPO allotment will be finalised on May 10. The IPO's listing will likely take place on May 14 on the NSE SME. Refractory Shapes IPO: The price band for the ₹ 18.60-crore SME IPO has been fixed at ₹ 27- ₹ 31 per share.

Refractory Shapes IPO price band: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares with a price band between ₹27 to ₹31 per share.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Refractory Shapes IPO lot size: For investors, the minimum lot size for an application is 4,000 shares, for retail investors ₹1,24,000, for HNI 2 lots (8,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,48,000.

Refractory Shapes IPO GMP: Shares of Refractory Shapes traded ₹5 higher in the grey market against its issue price. This means that. as per grey market, the shares of the company are expected to list at a 16.13 per cent gain from the public issue.

Refractory Shapes IPO lead manager and registrar: Shreni Shares Limited is the book running lead manager of the Refractory Shapes IPO while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Market maker for the IPO is Shreni Shares.

Refractory Shapes financials: The company's revenue rose 47.7 per cent in the financial year 2022-23 while its net profit declined 33.2 per cent.