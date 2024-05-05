 Nine IPOs, four listings to hit Dalal Street in coming week. Check details - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi
Nine IPOs, four listings to hit Dalal Street in coming week. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2024 11:44 AM IST

Of the nine IPOs, six are in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, while three are in the mainboard segment.

As many as nine companies will open their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming week. Additionally, four new listings are scheduled for the same week.

Pixelated acronym IPO made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Pixelated acronym IPO made from cubes, mosaic pattern

“Since 2004, there has not been a single IPO launch during May in the previous four general election cycles. Typically, the period from April to June during these years has been slow for the primary markets due to election uncertainty. However, this trend is expected to change now as, three mainboard IPOs of Indegene Limited, TBO Tek Limited and Aadhar Housing Finance are set to be launched next week to raise 6,392 crore,” Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director (MD), Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, told Livemint.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently underway and polling has been held for the first two phases (April 19 and 26). The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, three days after the final round of voting.

New IPOs

IPOOpening dateClosing dateIPO sizePrice band (per share)
IndegeneMay 6May 8 1841.76 crore 430-452
TBO TekMay 8May 10 1550.81 crore 875-920
Aadhaar Housing FinanceMay 8May 10 3000 crore 300-315
Refractory ShapesMay 6May 9 18.60 crore 27-31
Winsol EngineersMay 6May 9 23.36 crore 71-75
Finelistings TechnologiesMay 7May 9 13.53 crore 123
Silkflex PolymersMay 7May 10 18.11 crore 52
TGIF AgribusinessMay 8May 10 6.39 crore 93
Energy Machine MissionariesMay 9May 13 41.15 crore 131-138

New listings

IPOAllotment date (tentative)Listing date (tentative)
Storage Technologies Racks and RollersMay 6May 8
Sai Swami Metals and AlloysMay 6May 8
Amkay ProductsMay 6May 8
Slone InfosystemsMay 8May 10
News / Business / Nine IPOs, four listings to hit Dalal Street in coming week. Check details
