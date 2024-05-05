Nine IPOs, four listings to hit Dalal Street in coming week. Check details
Of the nine IPOs, six are in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, while three are in the mainboard segment.
As many as nine companies will open their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming week. Additionally, four new listings are scheduled for the same week.
“Since 2004, there has not been a single IPO launch during May in the previous four general election cycles. Typically, the period from April to June during these years has been slow for the primary markets due to election uncertainty. However, this trend is expected to change now as, three mainboard IPOs of Indegene Limited, TBO Tek Limited and Aadhar Housing Finance are set to be launched next week to raise 6,392 crore,” Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director (MD), Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, told Livemint.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently underway and polling has been held for the first two phases (April 19 and 26). The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, three days after the final round of voting.
New IPOs
|IPO
|Opening date
|Closing date
|IPO size
|Price band (per share)
|Indegene
|May 6
|May 8
|₹1841.76 crore
|₹430-452
|TBO Tek
|May 8
|May 10
|₹1550.81 crore
|₹875-920
|Aadhaar Housing Finance
|May 8
|May 10
|₹3000 crore
|₹300-315
|Refractory Shapes
|May 6
|May 9
|₹18.60 crore
|₹27-31
|Winsol Engineers
|May 6
|May 9
|₹23.36 crore
|₹71-75
|Finelistings Technologies
|May 7
|May 9
|₹13.53 crore
|₹123
|Silkflex Polymers
|May 7
|May 10
|₹18.11 crore
|₹52
|TGIF Agribusiness
|May 8
|May 10
|₹6.39 crore
|₹93
|Energy Machine Missionaries
|May 9
|May 13
|₹41.15 crore
|₹131-138
New listings
|IPO
|Allotment date (tentative)
|Listing date (tentative)
|Storage Technologies Racks and Rollers
|May 6
|May 8
|Sai Swami Metals and Alloys
|May 6
|May 8
|Amkay Products
|May 6
|May 8
|Slone Infosystems
|May 8
|May 10
