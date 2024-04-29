 Boult's big plans: IPO likely next year, affordable soundbars soon - Hindustan Times
Boult's big plans: IPO likely next year, affordable soundbars soon

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:39 PM IST

Boult intends to go public next year, targeting ₹1,000 crore in revenue in FY25 as it expands into new regions and categories.

Boult, a well-known Indian brand offering affordable TWS products and smartwatches, is all set to expand its portfolio by launching its first-ever soundbar lineup. The company- which is known for selling affordable TWS- is now set to launch affordable soundbars as well and is hence launching two new products: the BassBox X180 and BassBox X120, the price of which starts at INR 4,999.

Boult co-founder Varun Gupta is seen.
Boult co-founder Varun Gupta is seen.

Boult co-founder Varun Gupta said, “With the need for a more immersive and theatrical TV viewing experience, nowadays, it is almost implied that when someone is buying a TV for say 40,000, they will invest another 5,000 to 10,000 to get a soundbar.”

“The BassBox is able to offer an immersive experience. For that, we have channelled the speakers in certain directions so that the sound and audio waves hit the walls in different parts of a room, including elevation, in order to give you a more surround-sound experience which is 3-dimensional. That we believe is also the biggest USP of the product. We have also added an extra-large subwoofer, and extra number of speaker driver, to give consumers not just a bass-heavy, but in general, a better audio output,” he added.

What are the features?

When asked about the integration of AI and Boult products, Gupta said, “We are working on, as we speak, on bringing more AI in the most ease of use format, so that the customer does not have to type much and can just call out an app name and interact with it.”

The company also offers a '1-year, no-questions-asked warranty' for a variety of its products.

Boult's IPO plans

The company also intends to go public next year, targeting 1,000 crore in revenue in FY25 as it expands into new regions and categories.

"... We have an internal benchmark, when we hit a 1,000 crore revenue, that's when we want to go for an IPO. Technically, we're eligible to go for an IPO today because we're profitable and comfortably over 500 crore. But we have an internal milestone of 1,000 crore, and that is when we will consider ourselves eligible for that (IPO)," he said.

Follow Us On