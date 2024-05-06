Amkay Products IPO allotment: How to check status online and other key details

Amkay Products IPO allotment: The share allotment of Amkay Products IPO is expected to be finalised today (May 6). The issue received significant response from bidders in the three-day subscription phase. The IPO was subscribed 693.44 times and received bids for more than 113.86 crore shares, against 16.42 lakh shares offered under the IPO, as per BSE data. The BSE SME public issue opened for subscription on April 30 and closed on May 3. For investors who have applied for the issue, the allotment status can be checked through two modes- BSE website or registrar portal. The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Amkay Products IPO allotment: The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Here's how you can check the allotment status of the issue.

Here's how to check Amkay Products IPO allotment status on BSE:

Visit official website of BSE. Click on the Public Issues tab. Click on Status of Issue Application link and select the issue type as 'Equity'. Select issue name 'Amkay Products' from the dropdown menu. Then, enter IPO application number/PAN for verification. Check 'I'm not a robot' checkbox. Click on ‘Search’.

You can then see allotment status and details on your screen.

Here's how to check Amkay Products IPO allotment status on registrar Bigshare Services' portal:

Visit Bigshare Services website. Click on the 'IPO allotment status' section on the home page. Select one of the servers and choose 'Amkay Products Ltd' from the dropdown menu. Enter Application No/CAF No/Beneficiary ID/PAN No and fill captcha details. Hit the 'Search' button.

You can then check allotment status of the IPO on the screen.

Amkay Products IPO refund process: The company will start refunds to non-allottees of shares on May 7. Shares will be credited to successful bidders on the same day by the company.

Amkay Products IPO listing: The issue is expected to list its IPO shares on the BSE SME platform on May 8.