 Amkay Products IPO allotment: How to check status online and other key details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amkay Products IPO allotment: How to check status online and other key details

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Amkay Products IPO allotment: For investors who have applied for the issue, the allotment status can be checked on BSE website or registrar portal.

Amkay Products IPO allotment: The share allotment of Amkay Products IPO is expected to be finalised today (May 6). The issue received significant response from bidders in the three-day subscription phase. The IPO was subscribed 693.44 times and received bids for more than 113.86 crore shares, against 16.42 lakh shares offered under the IPO, as per BSE data. The BSE SME public issue opened for subscription on April 30 and closed on May 3. For investors who have applied for the issue, the allotment status can be checked through two modes- BSE website or registrar portal. The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Amkay Products IPO allotment: The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Here's how you can check the allotment status of the issue.
Amkay Products IPO allotment: The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Here's how you can check the allotment status of the issue.

Read more: Indegene IPO opens for subscription today: Top things to know about the issue

Here's how to check Amkay Products IPO allotment status on BSE:

  1. Visit official website of BSE. 
  2. Click on the Public Issues tab. 
  3. Click on Status of Issue Application link and select the issue type as 'Equity'.
  4. Select issue name 'Amkay Products' from the dropdown menu.
  5. Then, enter IPO application number/PAN for verification. 
  6. Check 'I'm not a robot' checkbox.
  7. Click on ‘Search’.

You can then see allotment status and details on your screen. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Winsol Engineers IPO opens today with price band at 71-75 per share: Details

Here's how to check Amkay Products IPO allotment status on registrar Bigshare Services' portal:

  1. Visit Bigshare Services website.
  2. Click on the 'IPO allotment status' section on the home page.
  3. Select one of the servers and choose 'Amkay Products Ltd' from the dropdown menu.
  4. Enter Application No/CAF No/Beneficiary ID/PAN No and fill captcha details. 
  5. Hit the 'Search' button. 

You can then check allotment status of the IPO on the screen. 

Read more: Refractory Shapes IPO opens for subscription today: Check price, GMP, details

Amkay Products IPO refund process: The company will start refunds to non-allottees of shares on May 7. Shares will be credited to successful bidders on the same day by the company. 

Amkay Products IPO listing: The issue is expected to list its IPO shares on the BSE SME platform on May 8.

 

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Amkay Products IPO allotment: How to check status online and other key details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On