 Winsol Engineers IPO opens today with price band at ₹71-75 per share: Details
May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Winsol Engineers IPO opens today with price band at 71-75 per share: Details

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Winsol Engineers IPO: The IPO will close for subscription on May 9 and the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on May 10.

Winsol Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) for Winsol Engineers Limited is set to launch today (May 6). The IPO will close for subscription on May 9 and the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on May 10 while the shares could be listed on NSE SME on May 14. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for Balance of Plant (BoP) Solutions for solar as well as wind power generation firms.

Winsol Engineers IPO: The price band of the IPO is set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 per share and the lot size of the issue is 1,600 shares.
Winsol Engineers IPO: The price band of the IPO is set at 71 to 75 per share and the lot size of the issue is 1,600 shares.

Winsol Engineers IPO price: The price band of the IPO is set at 71 to 75 per share and the lot size of the issue is 1,600 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise 23.36 crore from the book-built issue. The IPO is comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 31.15 lakh equity shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment amount required is 120,000.

Winsol Engineers IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Winsol Engineers IPO lead managers and registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Winsol Engineers IPO while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar.

Winsol Engineers IPO lot size: The IPO reserves 50% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 35% for Retail Investors and the remaining 15% for Non-Institutional Investors.

Winsol Engineers financials: The company provides services for BoP Solutions including foundation work, substation civil and electrical work and right-of-way services. It reported a net profit of 5.18 crore and a revenue of 65.44 crore in FY23. For the period ending December 2023, the company’s net profit was 6.77 crore and revenue was at 52.02 crore.

Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Winsol Engineers IPO opens today with price band at 71-75 per share: Details
