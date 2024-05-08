OpenAI's ChatGPT could soon search internet and cite sources in its results: What we know

OpenAI may soon introduce a feature for its AI tool ChatGPT that can search the web and cite sources in its results, Bloomberg reported citing people in the know. The aim of introducing the new feature is to compete more effectively with Alphabet Inc.’s Google and AI search startup Perplexity. The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)

What would the new ChatGPT feature entail?

The new feature would allow users to ask ChatGPT a question and receive answers which will use details from the web with citations to sources. These sources could be anything from Wikipedia entries to blog posts, the report added.

The product could also use images alongside written responses to questions wherever they’re relevant. For example, if someone asked ChatGPT how to change a bulb, the results could include results that illustrate the task clearly.

Although, this is not the first time this development has been reported. In February, The Information reported on a search product in development by OpenAI.

Chatter on social media about OpenAI's search plans

Speculations related to OpenAI's search plans have dominated conversations on social media as some users on X (formerly Twitter) pointed to the existence of the web page search.chatgpt.com as an indicator that a search feature could be coming from OpenAI soon.

Although, visitors to that URL will see a “not found” message in small type on the page but some claimed that they were briefly re-routed to chatgpt.com which is the official website where users can interact with the chatbot.