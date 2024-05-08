These 7 Indian CEOs are set to meet Emmanuel Macron in France. Here's why

As France hosts its 7th edition of the "Choose France Forum" on May 13 in Versailles, the forum is set to have a specific session for the India Inc. It has been reported that seven Indian CEO's will meet France's president Emmanuel Macron on May 13 and during the Franco-India forum Indian CEOs will also interact with French CEOs. Business Today reported that the forum is aimed at welcoming more and more Indian investments in France and increase partnership between both the countries. France's President Emmanuel Macron is seen. (AFP)

Citing officials in the know, the report claimed that seven Indian CEOs who will be traveling to Versailles to attend the forum. As per the report, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal, Managing Director of Hero Cycles Pankaj Munjal, founder & Co-Chairman of Jubilant Bharti group Hari Bhatia, Chairman of Tata Sons N. Chandrasekharan, Chairman of Torrent Group Samir Mehta, Lupin Ltd. CEO Vinita D. Gupta and Laksh Vaaman Sehgal of Samvardhana Motherson Group.

The report claimed, "The private dialogue between Indian and French CEOs will be conducted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, France, and the topic of discussion is going to be on Green city & consumption."

Following the private dialogue, French President Macron will address the CEOs as well as the country may announce more investment projects this year that could likely cross 13 billion Euros as it was in 2023, the report claimed.