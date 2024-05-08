Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today? Check city-wise list
Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival or Akha Teej on May 10. Are banks open today?
Bank Holiday Today: Rabindra Jayanti is marked every year on May 8- the birthday of renowned Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore. The day holds great cultural significance especially for the state of West Bengal which has declared a public holiday to mark Rabindra Jayanti. This means that banks in West Bengal will be closed on May 8. Additionally, banks will remain closed due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival or Akha Teej on May 10 and May 11 is the second Saturday of the month, a designated bank holiday in India after which May 12th is a Sunday which is a weekly bank holiday across India.
Can you use online banking services on bank holidays?
Read more: Bank holidays 2024: No bank operations on these days in May
Yes, online banking services will operate seamlessly on bank holidays. You can use the same to perform transactions, check balances and carry tasks from the convenience of your home. Additionally, all the digital services, including mobile banking, UPI and internet banking are also unaffected by bank holidays.
Other bank holidays in May 2024
Read more: Bank holidays in May: Banks to be closed on May 1 in these states. Check list
May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.
May 11: Second Saturday
May 12: Sunday
May 18: Sunday
May 23: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
May 25: Fourth Saturday
May 26: Sunday
Bank holiday calendar is determined by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments and regional bank holidays may differ as per local customs and traditions of various states.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.