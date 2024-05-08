 Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today? Check city-wise list - Hindustan Times
Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today? Check city-wise list

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Bank holiday today: Banks will remain closed due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival or Akha Teej on May 10. Are banks open today?

Bank Holiday Today: Rabindra Jayanti is marked every year on May 8- the birthday of renowned Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore. The day holds great cultural significance especially for the state of West Bengal which has declared a public holiday to mark Rabindra Jayanti. This means that banks in West Bengal will be closed on May 8. Additionally, banks will remain closed due to the Akshaya Tritiya festival or Akha Teej on May 10 and May 11 is the second Saturday of the month, a designated bank holiday in India after which May 12th is a Sunday which is a weekly bank holiday across India.

Bank Holiday Today: Bank holiday calendar is determined by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments
Can you use online banking services on bank holidays?

Yes, online banking services will operate seamlessly on bank holidays. You can use the same to perform transactions, check balances and carry tasks from the convenience of your home. Additionally, all the digital services, including mobile banking, UPI and internet banking are also unaffected by bank holidays.

Other bank holidays in May 2024

May 10: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 11: Second Saturday

May 12: Sunday

May 18: Sunday

May 23: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

May 25: Fourth Saturday

May 26: Sunday

Bank holiday calendar is determined by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and respective state governments and regional bank holidays may differ as per local customs and traditions of various states.

