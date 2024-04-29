Bank holidays in May: Will Banks be closed on May 1? Check state-wise list here

Bank holidays in May: According to the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar schedule, banks in India will be closed for up to 14 days in May 2024. This includes Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. As per the holiday list notes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed in some states in observance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day on May 1, 2024. Bank holidays in May: Banks will be closed in some states for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day is a state holiday celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra to commemorate the state's creation. It is celebrated every year on May 1.

International Labour’s Day

International Labour’s Day, also known as May Day or Labour’s day celebrates workers, sponsored by International Labour’s Movement. Because of the occasion, banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bengal, Goa, and Bihar.

Holidays in May 2024

May 7- Lok Sabha General Elections 2024( Tuesday)- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa.

May 8- Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore(Wednesday), Banks closed in Bengal.

May 10- Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, Banks closed in Karnataka.

May 13- Lok Sabha General Elections 2024- (Tuesday)- Srinagar

May 16- State Day- (Thursday)- Banks closed in Sikkim.

May 20- Lok Sabha General Elections 2024- (Monday)- Banks closed in Maharashtra.

May 23-Buddha Pournima (Thursday)- Banks closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Lucknow, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar.

May 25- Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024(fourth Saturday)- Banks closed in Tripura, Orissa.

