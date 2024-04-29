WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits
According to WABetaInfo, a new WhatsApp Channels update will be rolling out a number of benefits for users.
Whatsapp Channels is an intuitive and secure platform designed for seamless communication between individuals and organizations and it comes Integrated within the app in a separate tab/section. It was rolled out way back in June 2023. So, alongside your conversations with loved ones, groups, colleagues and others, you can conveniently access Status updates of the channels you opt to subscribe to, which can be anything from organisations to even influencers. These channels are broadcasting tools that allow administrators to disseminate text, images, videos, stickers, and polls in a one-way format that encompasses a wide array of interests, from hobbies to local updates and sports teams. Channels can even be accessed through invitation links shared via chats, email and more. WhatsApp has also derisked Channels fully. As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo remain confidential and are not visible to your followers. Similarly, when you follow a channel, your phone number remains undisclosed to the admin and other followers.
Now, WhatsApp Channels is all set for another big upgrade, reveals WABetaInfo report. According to the report, WhatsApp is set to roll out more accessible entry points that users can not just create, but also discover channels. Also, a verified badge will be rolled out within the Channels list and it will help identify trusted or fake channels. In short, WhatsApp navigation is set to become more intuitive for users. Also coming are bulk actions that will allow users to mark channels as read or even mute them, if they so prefer.
According to WABetaInfo this update has some really interesting features. In its statement, it revealed, “… these enhancements will definitely elevate the user experience when engaging with channels. Particularly, the new feature allowing users to select multiple channels at once for bulk actions will make it easier for them to manage channels. This capability will be used to quickly mute or unmute multiple channels, allowing users to control notifications in one action.”
Apart from that, on this WhatsApp update rolling out a more secure way for users to engage with Channels, it said, “Additionally, by displaying the verified badge directly within the main channels list, WhatsApp aims to help users quickly identify official or trusted channels in the future.”
And when will you be able to access these benefits? According to the report, these features are in the development phase, WhatsApp is rolling it out through the Google Play Beta Program, and it will take time to be ready for a roll out.
