 WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:41 PM IST

According to WABetaInfo, a new WhatsApp Channels update will be rolling out a number of benefits for users.

Whatsapp Channels is an intuitive and secure platform designed for seamless communication between individuals and organizations and it comes Integrated within the app in a separate tab/section. It was rolled out way back in June 2023. So, alongside your conversations with loved ones, groups, colleagues and others, you can conveniently access Status updates of the channels you opt to subscribe to, which can be anything from organisations to even influencers. These channels are broadcasting tools that allow administrators to disseminate text, images, videos, stickers, and polls in a one-way format that encompasses a wide array of interests, from hobbies to local updates and sports teams. Channels can even be accessed through invitation links shared via chats, email and more. WhatsApp has also derisked Channels fully. As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo remain confidential and are not visible to your followers. Similarly, when you follow a channel, your phone number remains undisclosed to the admin and other followers.

WhatsApp Channels update will bring an improved channels list to a future update, reveals WABetaInfo.(AFP)
WhatsApp Channels update will bring an improved channels list to a future update, reveals WABetaInfo.(AFP)

Read More: Blackstone outbids Concord in $1.6 bln takeover battle for Hipgnosis Songs

Now, WhatsApp Channels is all set for another big upgrade, reveals WABetaInfo report. According to the report, WhatsApp is set to roll out more accessible entry points that users can not just create, but also discover channels. Also, a verified badge will be rolled out within the Channels list and it will help identify trusted or fake channels. In short, WhatsApp navigation is set to become more intuitive for users. Also coming are bulk actions that will allow users to mark channels as read or even mute them, if they so prefer.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to WABetaInfo this update has some really interesting features. In its statement, it revealed, “… these enhancements will definitely elevate the user experience when engaging with channels. Particularly, the new feature allowing users to select multiple channels at once for bulk actions will make it easier for them to manage channels. This capability will be used to quickly mute or unmute multiple channels, allowing users to control notifications in one action.”

Read More: IDFC First Bank shares fall over 5% today after Q4 net profit dips

Apart from that, on this WhatsApp update rolling out a more secure way for users to engage with Channels, it said, “Additionally, by displaying the verified badge directly within the main channels list, WhatsApp aims to help users quickly identify official or trusted channels in the future.”

Read More: Elon Musk's big wins in China: Hurdles cleared, Baidu pact and this breakthrough

And when will you be able to access these benefits? According to the report, these features are in the development phase, WhatsApp is rolling it out through the Google Play Beta Program, and it will take time to be ready for a roll out.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On