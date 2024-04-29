 Watch Elon Musk's praise for China: 'I'm a big fan. I also have fans here' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watch Elon Musk's praise for China: 'I'm a big fan. I also have fans here'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Elon Musk in China: China has reportedly cleared all key regulatory obligations to roll out self-driving software in the country.

Elon Musk in China: Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on April 28- apparently for a surprise visit to the country after having cancelled his two-day trip to India which was scheduled for April 22. Elon Musk was supposed to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his plans to launch Tesla in India and introduce products in the country as part of his company’s expansion in the Asian market- one of the biggest potential markets for automobiles. However, he cancelled his plans stating “very heavy Tesla obligations and said that he plans on visiting India later this year for the same.

Elon Musk in China: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the world's richest people, arrived in China for a visit on April 28.(AFP)
Elon Musk in China: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of the world's richest people, arrived in China for a visit on April 28.(AFP)

Read more: Elon Musk's big wins in China: Hurdles cleared, Baidu pact and this breakthrough

China, the second largest market for Tesla after the US, has reportedly cleared all key regulatory obligations to roll out self-driving software in the country. During the visit, Elon Musk said that he is a “big fan” of China.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Healthify layoffs: Company fires 150 employees as part of restructuring

He said, "I'm a big fan of China. I have to say that. I also have a lot of fans in China, well the feelings are reciprocated."

Watch Elon Musk talking about China below:

Social media users reacted to Elon Musk's visit to China with one writing, “While China is great, your fans here hope you'll also use influence to promote human rights for all. Progress requires courage at times to stand up for values of openness, fairness & compassion.”

Read more: WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits

Another commented, “Hmmm, this is potentially Elon's biggest flaw. Chinese people are great, but their government is something entirely different. The Chinese people's trust and respect for America is growing though, so that's a positive.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Watch Elon Musk's praise for China: 'I'm a big fan. I also have fans here'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On