Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Ex-Google AI chief's praise for Satya Nadella: ‘Knew this already but…’

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 08:33 AM IST

Praising Microsoft's work culture, Mustafa Suleyman noted, “The company is defined by a genuinely supportive and strong culture from top to bottom."

Mustafa Suleyman was poached by Microsoft in March. He co-founded Google's DeepMind AI lab and was the chief executive of the startup Inflection AI before starting his new gig at Microsoft which he said has been an “exhilarating journey.” Reflecting on his first month at the company he said that in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “getting to know a huge number of people, organizations and projects, without doubt one of the most exciting and fulfilling times I've ever experienced.”

Satya Nadella speaks during the "Microsoft Build: AI Day" event in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Satya Nadella speaks during the "Microsoft Build: AI Day" event in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)

Praising Microsoft's work culture, he noted, “The company is defined by a genuinely supportive and strong culture from top to bottom. It's rare to see this at any scale of business. But it's made joining and getting used to everything super easy. Thank you to everyone for being so welcoming (and patient) as we've been.”

Praising the leadership of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, he said, "Microsoft is a truly AI-first business driving the biggest technological transformation of our time. I knew this already of course... But seeing this in practice, at this scale, is impressive."

He added, “Responsible AI is a cornerstone. Everyone is working hard to define new norms and everyone I've met feels a deep responsibility to do so with an open heart and a humble mind... Massive kudos to all the teams working on this!”

“At Microsoft AI we are up for this. We are building products and shaping a future of massive positive impact. It's still only the beginning of a long journey ahead, but we have a vision for Copilot that is ambitious and, we believe, truly transformational. I couldn't be more energized. Let’s make it happen,” he concluded.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ex-Google AI chief's praise for Satya Nadella: 'Knew this already but…'

