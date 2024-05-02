 When Satya Nadella and Bill Gates were 'very worried' about Google's AI progress: Email from 2019 shows - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Satya Nadella and Bill Gates were 'very worried' about Google's AI progress: Email from 2019 shows

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Some emails- which were subject-lined “Thoughts on OpenAI”- were also revealed although there was a significant redaction in them.

Emails from 2019 revealed that Microsoft was deeply concerned over Google's progress in terms of artificial intelligence (AI). The correspondence was released as part of the Department of Justice's antitrust case against Google and it shows Microsoft's fears with respect to Google's AI decisions.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is seen. In emails, Satya Nadella said that Microsoft must have a strong stance on AI.(AP)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is seen. In emails, Satya Nadella said that Microsoft must have a strong stance on AI.(AP)

Read more: Google layoffs: ‘Core’ employees fired, Sundar Pichai moving positions to India

In the emails, Kevin Scott, Microsoft's chief technology officer, expressed how Google's AI investments must worry Satya Nadella and Bill Gates, particularly highlighting AI-supported "auto-complete in Gmail." Kevin Scott said that Microsoft lagged “multiple years behind the competition in terms of ML [machine learning] scale.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Some emails- which were subject-lined “Thoughts on OpenAI”- were also revealed although there was a significant redaction in them which hinted at potentially sensitive discussions.

Read more: ICICI Bank denies CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit: 'Baseless'

In emails, Satya Nadella said that Microsoft must have a strong stance on AI, adding, "This is why I want us to do this," while looping in Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood into the correspondence.

Read part of Kevin Scott's email below:

Read more: Joe Biden says 'xenophobia' stalling China, India economy: 'They don't want immigrants but US…'

Kevin Scott wrote in the email, “The thing that's interesting about what Open AI and Deep Mind and Google Brain are doing is the scale of their ambition, and how that ambition is driving everything from datacenter design to compute silicon to networks and distributed systems architectures to numerical optimizers, compiler, programming frameworks, and the high level abstractions that model developers have at their disposal. When all these programs were doing was competing with one another to see which RL system could achieve the most impressive game-playing stunt, I has highly dismissive of their efforts. That was a mistake. When they took all of the infrastructure that they had built to build NLP models that we couldn't easily replicate, I started to take things more seriously. And as I dug in to try to understand where all of the capability gaps were between Google and us for model training, I got very, very worried.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / When Satya Nadella and Bill Gates were 'very worried' about Google's AI progress: Email from 2019 shows
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On