 ICICI Bank denies CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit: 'Baseless' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICICI Bank denies CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit: 'Baseless'

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 09:49 AM IST

The report claimed that Sandeep Bakhshi wanted to be relieved as MD and CEO due to personal emergency.

ICICI Bank denied reports of CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit his position. Terming The Morning Context report as 'baseless', and a 'figment of imagination', ICICI Bank said, “We would like to categorically deny the information published in the article regarding ICICI Bank’s MD allegedly expressing willingness to leave his position due to personal reasons."

The report claimed that Sandeep Bakhshi wanted to be relieved as MD and CEO due to personal emergency but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against his departure,.(HT Photo)
The report claimed that Sandeep Bakhshi wanted to be relieved as MD and CEO due to personal emergency but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against his departure,.(HT Photo)

Read more: Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Agrovet jump 1-5% on business split

The bank added, "This information is figment of imagination and therefore, completely brless and misleading. It appears that this rumour is being spread with an ulterior motive and malicious intent in order to harm the Bank and its stakeholders."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Joe Biden says 'xenophobia' stalling China, India economy: 'They don't want immigrants but US…'

The report claimed that Sandeep Bakhshi wanted to be relieved as MD and CEO due to personal emergency but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was against his departure. 

This comes as ICICI Bank emerged as the fifth Indian company and the second bank to surpass 8-lakh-crore market capitalisation for the first time last week. 

Read more: US Federal Reserve holds rates steady, flags ‘lack of progress’ on inflation

The bank's shares rallied over 4 per cent as it reported a net profit of 10,708 crore in Q4 FY24 which was up 20 per cent from Q4 FY23. ICICI Bank achieved a ROA of 2.4 per cent in FY24 and the net interest income (NII) rose 8 per cent to 19,093 crore in Q4 FY24, it said.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / ICICI Bank denies CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit: 'Baseless'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On