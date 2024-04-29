 Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai: These top CEOs are joining US board on AI risks - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai: These top CEOs are joining US board on AI risks

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 08:10 AM IST

The AI advisory board will have Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen as well.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are among 22 top executives who will join an advisory board in the US which will guide the government in how to protect critical infrastructure such as power grids, airports and transportation from the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). Others in the list include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella marked his tenth year as Microsoft CEO this year capping a decade of stunning growth in the company. (AP)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella marked his tenth year as Microsoft CEO this year capping a decade of stunning growth in the company. (AP)

What will the AI advisory board do?

The board will develop recommendations to “prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety" and help DHS to "stay ahead of evolving threats posed by hostile nation-state actors’.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology that can advance our national interests in unprecedented ways. At the same time, it presents real risks— risks that we can mitigate by adopting best practices and taking other studied, concrete actions."

"It is not a board that will be focused on theory, but rather practical solutions for the implementation of AI in our nation's daily life...It was very important to bring key developers of this extraordinary powerful tool" to the board," he added.

Who are on the US government's new advisory board?

The AI advisory board will have Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

Deta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Occidental Petroleum Vicki Hollub, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will also be on the AI advisory board.

Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai: These top CEOs are joining US board on AI risks
