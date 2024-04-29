Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai: These top CEOs are joining US board on AI risks
The AI advisory board will have Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen as well.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are among 22 top executives who will join an advisory board in the US which will guide the government in how to protect critical infrastructure such as power grids, airports and transportation from the threat of artificial intelligence (AI). Others in the list include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
What will the AI advisory board do?
Read more: Elon Musk arrives in China days after postponing India visit
The board will develop recommendations to “prevent and prepare for AI-related disruptions to critical services that impact national or economic security, public health, or safety" and help DHS to "stay ahead of evolving threats posed by hostile nation-state actors’.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology that can advance our national interests in unprecedented ways. At the same time, it presents real risks— risks that we can mitigate by adopting best practices and taking other studied, concrete actions."
Read more: Sundar Pichai's ‘exceptionally well-managed’ Google hits this new milestone
"It is not a board that will be focused on theory, but rather practical solutions for the implementation of AI in our nation's daily life...It was very important to bring key developers of this extraordinary powerful tool" to the board," he added.
Who are on the US government's new advisory board?
Read more: Boom time for startups in India: Union Minister Jitendra Singh says 300-fold growth in just 10 years
The AI advisory board will have Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.
Deta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Occidental Petroleum Vicki Hollub, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will also be on the AI advisory board.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs