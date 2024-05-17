Shocking proof of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura emerges in old surveillance video

An old surveillance video from 2016 has surfaced online that catches Sean “Diddy” Combs red-handed as he physically assaults his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The pair was together in an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. Cassie and Diddy

The hip-hop figure has maintained his innocence by denying all allegations of sexual assault and trafficking emerging against him, including Ventura's allegations of physical assault. However, the recently obtained surveillance clip by CNN turns the tables on his narrative and corroborates the claims made by Ventura in a now-settled lawsuit filed in November 2023.

Captured from multiple angles, the disturbing video shows Combs racing in the corridors of a hotel, wearing presumably nothing but a towel wrapped around his torso. Even though the clipping doesn't have any audio, it displays a triggering series of mishaps targeting Cassie.

The Bad Boy For Life chases Ventura down the hallway as she exits a hotel room and approaches the elevator. Catching Cassies off guard, Combs, holding a towel, grabs her from behind and shoves her to the floor.

While Cassie lies motionless on the floor, Diddy gathers a purse and suitcase near the elevator, previously dropped by Ventura. Before that happens, he kicks her twice. After retrieving her belongings, he drags her by her sweatshirt through the hallway, presumably back to the room he came from.

CNN verified the location as the now-shut-down InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, as also highlighted in Ventura's suit.

What was in Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy

The altercation between the former couple, caught on the compiled footage, matches Ventura's claims in her lawsuit. According to her previous statements highlighting this very incident, Combs was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye” around March 2016.

Once Combs was asleep, his then-girlfriend tried to leave the hotel room. However, he woke up in the process and “followed her into the hallway of the room while yelling at her," according to the complaint.

The suit also alleged at the time that Diddy “grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." All of these claims have now been confirmed by the sights captured in the surveillance video.

Her complaint also claimed that she eventually exited the place as she took a taxi to her apartment. However, she soon realised that “her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologising for running away from her abuser.”

The former couple was also entangled in a professional relationship as Ventura was signed to Diddy's label. In her complaint, she elaborated that he “exerted his power and influence” on her, and that she was 19 and he was 37 when they met. She also suggested that Combs would push her to get sexually involved with other men, while himself being physically abusive.

According to CNN, Cassie's attorney, Douglas H Wingdor responded to the heart-rending video coming to light, saying that it “only further confirmed the disrubign and predeatory behaviour of Mr Combs.” “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” he added.