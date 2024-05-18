Diddy assault video: 50 Cent reacts to LA County not prosecuting Sean Combs; ‘we can’t un see what we saw'

The tide has significantly turned against Diddy's favour despite his attempts at seemingly feigning indifference while addressing all kinds of sour allegations against him - sexual assault, sexual trafficking, criminal possession of a weapon or drugs and whatnot. Despite the occasional ebbing waves of criticism, fellow rapper 50 Cent has continued reporting against Sean Combs. 50 Cent and Diddy

In his response to the recently surfaced alleged Diddy assault video, which shows the Bad Boy brutally assaulting, repeatedly kicking and dragging his then-girlfriend through a hotel hallway in a 2016 surveillance video obtained and released by CNN.

While the Internet swiftly banded together to bolster its foundation of support for Ventura (who also filed a now-settled lawsuit against P. Diddy in 2023, citing similar complaints of abuse) and other victims of Combs' alleged misconducts, legal complications have compelled authorities to look the other way.

On May 17, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office released a statement addressing the video on its Instagram timeline. Cent was quick to react to their claims as he shared his reproving reaction to the development, possibly shaping against Cassie's support.

Cent wrote on X/Twitter: “This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t un see what we saw. 😳”

LA County's statement on alleged video involving Diddy and Cassie Ventura

“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”

50 Cent's outspoken criticism of Diddy

His tweet is a follow-up reaction to the disturbing video revealed by CNN and his preceding reflection on it. In the previous tweet, posted along with the video of Diddy assaulting Ventura, he sarcastically said: “Now I'm sure Puffy didn't do it; he is innocent. This proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all.”

Earlier today, he also pulverised Diddy's virtual letter entitled, ‘Enough is Enough,’ saying, “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.” Akin to his long-standing claims, P.Diddy again sought to silence people, shooting “sickening allegations” against him. However, with the assault video now spreading like wildfire, Combs has presumably run out of sympathy-inducing cards.

Even beyond their hip-hop feud, Cent has been outspokenly condemning Diddy since headlines of all sorts of allegations against Puff Daddy broke out. In a pun-intended tweet from March, 50 teased that his company was working on a documentary titled Diddy Do It.