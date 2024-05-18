50 Cent torches Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb's 'Enough is Enough' letter after the assault video surfaces

Last night, CNN revealed a video showing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, and fellow rapper 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on this. Recording artist 50 Cent performs at the Strength of a Woman Presents: Mary J. Blige concert at the Barclays Center on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“Now I'm sure puffy didn't do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all,” he posted a message with the assaulting video.

Despite this, 50 Cent was sceptical that lawyers at Diddy's side still found some ways to prove Puffy not guilty. He was now apparently preparing to face a controversial law case that could affect Cassie's defence.

Diddy's 'Enough is Enough' letter debunked by 50 Cent

50 Cents also torched Diddy's ‘Enough is Enough’ letter on X, saying, “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes.”

In the sympathy-gaining letter the music mogul tried to prove his innocence, saying, “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.”

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth,” Diddy concluded his letter.

Originally obtained and released by CNN, the video captured Combs throwing Ventura to the ground, repeatedly kicking her, and dragging her across the floor. The assault happened near the elevator bays outside their hotel room at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The release of the video corroborated some of the serious allegations Ventura had made against Combs in her November 2023 lawsuit. The lawsuit included claims of physical abuse, rape, and more. Despite Ventura reaching an undisclosed settlement with Diddy after filing the suit, his legal team vehemently denied her allegations.

In her complaint, Ventura detailed the 2016 hotel assault, stating that it ensued after Combs became “extremely intoxicated” in their hotel room. She alleged that Combs punched her in the face, resulting in a black eye.

These specific details from Ventura's lawsuit were further supported by the surfaced video evidence years later.