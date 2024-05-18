Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together for the 1st time in over a month amid separation claims

Amid divorce rumours swirling online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for a brief rendevous on Thursday evening. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez look on from the front row during the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Leading media reports still suggest that the couple, who wedded less than two years ago, is no longer living under the same roof. Moreover, amid the alleged growing marital tensions, the Hollywood stars reportedly embarked on solo house-hunting tours for their next chapter apart from each other. Page Six claimed that with Bennifer's new-age breakup possibly on the cards, Affleck has moved into the same neighbourhood as his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Despite the messy entanglement, Bennifer seemed to have buried the hatchet for their kids' sake. They crossed paths for Fin's (Ben's kid) school play and publicly got together for the first time in over a month.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez splitting up?

According to TMZ's sources, The Accountant star and JLo arrived at the venue separately. They were both photographed holding flower bouquets for Fin. Ben and Jen kept their distance despite being seen filling the air with conversations, Ben and Jen kept their distance.

Lopez's child, Emme, also attended the school play event.

Fans of the It couple presumed that Ben and Jen came out in public together to shut down the rumours and noise surrounding their relationship. While there's no official confirmation of how they're swinging in their marriage, one thing stands – they no longer live together.

After the play, Ben was seen giving Jennifer and Emme a ride back to their Beverly Hills mansion, which the couple purchased for $60 million last year.

TMZ reported that the Air actor turned his car around and headed to his Brentwood rental. Earlier that day, Affleck also spent quality time with his mother, Chris, minus JLo.

With several sources citing varying stories, it's hard to say what the true picture will look like in its final strands. Despite rumours about them splitting up arising from the ground on all sides, the pair reportedly still keeps their wedding rings on in public.

This will fuel their tumultuous relationship history if they choose to part ways. They first got together in 2002 after filming Gigli as costars. Thereafter, they were engaged for some time but called it quits in 2004. Their love story intertwined their red threads of fate twenty laters later as they again got engaged in 2022, paving the way for a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.