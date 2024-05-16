‘It’s over'? Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck embroiled in divorce rumours amid claims they ‘couldn’t make it work'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship seems to have hit another bump on the road. Despite the “Queen of Dance's” supposed three-part $20 million love letter to Affleck, expressed through the multi-hyphenate musical sci-fi film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, her single This Is Me… Now and Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Hollywood couple has reportedly hit a rough patch in under two years of their marriage. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez watch the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

In Touch Weekly's latest report, with the couple's troubled marriage as its subject line, suggests that Affleck has already “moved out” of their shared residence

The unnamed source who spilled the alleged secret to the website said, "The writing is on the wall—it’s over… They’re headed for a divorce—and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surrounded by divorce rumours again

On May 6, JLo helmed the pivotal position as one of the Met Gala co-chairs. However, Affleck stayed absent from the scene, missing out on the opportunity to cheer on his wife during her starry red carpet moment.

Though media reports initially connected his absence at the Gala to his official commitments to the filming of The Accountant 2, In Touch Weekly's new claims suggest otherwise. The website's source told them that Affleck had, in fact, “decided to call it quits” with the 54-year-old pop diva.

Ever since they rekindled their romance, both Hollywood stars have approached their time in the spotlight differently. While JLo has avidly been the subject of several stories on camera, the Air actor has reduced his public presence to a minimum.

He's even admitted wanting to stay away from making headlines for his relationship, but also being stuck in limbo in Jenny From the Block's documentary: "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Despite their former love-filled visage, fans were quick to speculate about the growing distance between the two. According to The Mirror, they were last spotted together in the final week of March, when they were headed out for a NYC lunch.

The British national daily tabloid also noted that the Marry Me actress was pictured on Wednesday, arriving at a Los Angeles studio with her crew, minus Ben.

The insider added that Ben, after allegedly moving out of their house, is “focussing on his work and his kids now.” With their relationship supposedly headed towards its downfall, the source also stated that the couple “will likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for." Although the said person claims that Ben and Jennifer will “never stop loving each other,” the suspected crossfire emerges out of their different outlooks.

“She can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted,” the insider seemingly concluded.

The pair initially crossed paths in 2002, and it's been over two decades since they first ignited sparks of a suspected romance. Their first split during the first chapters of their rollercoaster romance came to light in 2004, until they rekindled their ties in 2021, leading up to their ultimate wedding in July 2022. Now, as the insider, also asserted, despite the duo waiting over two decades to find their way back to each other, “they just couldn't make it work” in the end.

What ultimately drove them apart? Supposedly “some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time.”