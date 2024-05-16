Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's daughter flaunts confident dancing chops amid parents' escalating ongoing legal entanglement

escaShiloh Jolie-Pitt, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter flaunted her confident energy in a new clip. Shared by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter, the dance video shows the teen dancing to the beat of her own drum amid her parents' ongoing legal scuffle over their French winery Chateau Miraval. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in a new dance video, showing off her confident moves to the song Tanzania by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo.(Instagram)

While Shiloh's Instagram account is set to private, the choreographer's share acknowledged her moves, as many netizens stormed in to support her passion for the art in the comments. The 2006-born 17-year-old isn't new to the craft.

Though Carter's video, posted earlier this month, captures her hitting the dance floor to Tanzania by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo, featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza, she's previously participated in a video posted by dance instructor Hamilton Evans. In the 2022 clip, she busted a move to Doja Cat's track Vegas.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's dance video

On May 3, Carter posted the video with the caption, “Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj.”

The camera notes Shiloh's presence at the Los Angeles-based Movement Lifestyle Studio, which is described on its official website as “the movement marketplace helping dancers achieve their goals and carve into their craft. We seek to cultivate dance experiences while providing community in the heart of the industry."

Exploring her passion for the craft, Shiloh has also shown off her dancing skills in other previews, which captured her dancing to Ed Sheeran's Shivers and Lizzo's About Damn Time.

In the latest dance video, the 17-year-old sports a shaved head and dances in oversized comfort wear. Another reel, which Carter shared on May 8, shows her demonstrating the choreography with other dancers at the same studio. The choreographer applauded the efforts of all the participants, again tagging Shiloh as well: “Choreo session with these crazy dancers @skylersharpint @sh1lohj @tshommie 🌪️ Thank you guys for coming 🤍 appreciate y’all 🫶”

According to ET, Shiloh's father, Brad, made a rare comment about her in 2022, complimenting her dancing skills. Watching one of her dance videos, he said at the Bullet Train premiere in LA, “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah.” Flashing his self-deprecating humour, he also added with a laugh, “I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”