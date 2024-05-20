NYC-Dublin portal reopens with new changes after temporary closure; ‘no more shenanigans’

Fancy a sneak in Dublin without ever leaving the Big Apple? The ‘controversial’ NYC-Dublin portal is back after a brief closure, and this time, it's promising a smoother experience. The iconic real-time portal, which made its debut on May 8, was closed shortly thereafter due to a string of unsettling incidents. These ranged from an OnlyFans model in New York exposing her breasts to Dubliners displaying images of the Twin Towers burning on 9/11. A man holds up his dog so that pedestrians in Dublin, Ireland, can see them through a livestream portal as part of an art installation on the street in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)

NYC-Dublin portal reopens with new guidelines

The Portal, a live public art installation, was turned back on at 9:00 a.m., almost five days after it went dark. The screen, which only shows video without audio, managed to make a lot of noise due to some controversial incidents. A spokesperson for Dublin City Council, Michael Ryan, said at the time that the exhibit organizers were looking into "potential technical solutions" to address the inappropriate behaviour, and it looks like they've found one.

"We are pleased to announce that the Portal connecting New York City and Dublin has reawakened," Dublin City Council, and the Flatiron NoMad Partnership released a joint statement, reported by Fox News.

NYC-Dublin portal sets time limit

The latest update to ‘The Portal’ includes a new time limit feature. Previously providing 24/7 video connectivity between two cities, it will now only be live from around 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the corner of 23rd and 5th Avenue in Flatiron, the advanced technology, received an array of responses, not all of which were controversial.

The internet witnessed sweet proposals, greetings, well wishes, dancing, and more. Security will continue to be in place on the premises at all times. To encourage interaction among passersby and residents of the other city, further modifications include the installation of fencing surrounding the access point. Additional signs and spacing decals have been set up to make the experience memorable.

No more misconduct near The Portal

Post reports, that if visitors or interactors attempt to get too close or obstruct the camera in any way, the screens on both sides will blur. While the Big Apple will implement large security cameras for continuous monitoring, organisers stated that the Dublin side will also incorporate physical design features to handle crowd management.

“The team will continue making updates as needed to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy the Portal,” organisers said on Sunday.

