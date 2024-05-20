 Sundar Pichai on what he likes to eat in India: 'Dosa in Bengaluru, in Delhi…' - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sundar Pichai on what he likes to eat in India: 'Dosa in Bengaluru, in Delhi…'

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 08:38 AM IST

On what he loves to eat while in India, Sundar Pichai picked his one favourite dish from each from Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his favourite food in India in a recent podcast in which he also talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Indian job market and shared his advice for the country’s engineers amid rise of the new technology. Content creator Varun Mayya met Sundar Pichai at the Google headquarters after the company’s annual I/O and asked him various questions about the event which the former jokingly called “AI Coachella”.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California. (AP)

Varun Mayya shared the 10-minute-long interview with the Google CEO, saying, “Wow, what an honour! I got to sit down with Sundar Pichai at Google I/O for an exclusive podcast! We dive into the incredible advancements in AI and how India is poised to ride this exciting wave of innovation. Plus some more interesting insights!”

Sundar Pichai on his favourite food in India

On what he loves to eat while in India, Sundar Pichai picked his one favourite dish from each from Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Revealing that when he is in Bangalore, he likes to have dosa and in Delhi, his favourite dish would be chole bhature while in Mumbai, he relishes a plate of pav bhaji.

“When it’s Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa. It’s my favourite food. If it’s Delhi, chola bhatura. And if it’s Mumbai, I’ll do a pav bhaji,” he said.

Sundar Pichai on AI in India

Sundar Pichai also reflected on AI in India and said, “I don’t know if you know this, but there is an entire industry in India built to help young Indians crack the FAANG interviews”.

"Real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way. You have to understand the technology in a deeper way. If you do, you can transition, you can do things,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Sundar Pichai on what he likes to eat in India: 'Dosa in Bengaluru, in Delhi…'

© 2024 HindustanTimes
