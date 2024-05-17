Sundar Pichai mentions Aamir Khan’s iconic motor scene from 3 Idiots during interview with Bengaluru man. Here’s why

Content creator Varun Mayya recently conducted a face-to-face interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarters. Their conversation delved into a diverse range of topics, from the emergence of AI to India's position as a market for this new technology, and the popularity of FAANG jobs among Indians. Pichai also made a notable reference to the iconic motor scene from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots while answering a question by Mayya. Although the entire interview is yet to be published, a snippet posted on the content creator's Instagram has already sparked amusement. The image is from an interview in which Google CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned a scene from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. (Instagram/@thevarunmayya)

"I also asked Sundar what he thinks of wrapper startups. Coming soon. Make sure you subscribe to me on YouTube. You don’t want to miss this," Varun Mayya wrote while sharing a part of his interview with Sundar Pichai on Instagram.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the video, he asks Pichai if he knows that an entire industry in India is built to help young Indians crack the FAANG interviews. He added, "How do you get out of the competitive exam mindset?"

"I think real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way," Pichai answers. He then explains his reply by mentioning the iconic motor scene from Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots.

For the unversed, FAANG is an acronym used for the American tech giants - Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet).

Take a look at the video of Sundar Pichai here:

Since being shared ten hours ago, the video has accumulated close to 3.6 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 24,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

"Bro just woke up and randomly collaborated with the CEO of Google," posted an Instagram user.

"Dude, this is so amazing!! I'm super happy to see Varun like these. Crazy progress, bro, crazy," praised another.

"I have been following you for the last three years, and you always keep things new every time. Love you, Varun bro," added a third.

"You've come a long way! Super proud," wrote a fourth.

CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, also serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors. He recently hosted the Google annual I/O developer event and announced a new version of Google's search engine with responses written by artificial intelligence (AI).

What are your thoughts on this video of Sundar Pichai?