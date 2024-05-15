Sundar Pichai embraces viral ‘AI, AI, AI' meme, Elon Musk reacts: 'I'm tempted to say it a few more times'

A year after Google CEO Sundar Pichai's repeated usage of the term "AI" at last year's Google I/O conference became fodder for memes and jokes, the Indian-origin tech leader played along with the joke and shared the total number times "AI" was used in the mega tech event on Tuesday. The term "AI" was used over120 times during the presentation that ran a little over 100 minutes. Google CEO Sundar Pichai used Gemini AI to count the number of times 'AI' was used at Google I/O 2024. (YouTube/Google)

"Before we wrap, I have a feeling that someone out there might be counting how many times we've mentioned AI today. And since the big theme today has been letting Google do the work for you, we went ahead and counted so that you don't have to," Pichai said as he wrapped up the event in Mountain View, California.

Sundar Pichai asked Google Gemini AI to count the number times the speakers, including himself, used the term "AI" on stage.

The prompt he gave Gemini was: "How many times does the word AI appear in this file?"

He uploaded a file containing the full script of the speakers' address.

Gemini showed that "AI" was used 121 times at the event.

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to Tech Crunch's video compilation of “AI” used at the Google event with a playful emoji.

See Elon Musk's reaction here:

"That might be a record in how many times someone has said AI. I'm tempted to say it a few more times. But I won't. Anyhow, this tally is more than just a punchline. it reflects something much deeper. We've been AI-first in our approach for a long time," Pichai said.

In his welcome note, Pichai compared the Google I/O event to global pop icon Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour, joking that the Google event has “fewer costume changes”.

“For those of you who haven't seen I/O before, it's basically Google's version of the Eras Tour, but with fewer costume changes. At Google though, we are fully in our Gemini era,” Pichai said.