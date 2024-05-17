Sundar Pichai on OpenAI launching ChatGPT 4o one day prior to Google I/O 2024: ‘Does not matter’

OpenAI launched ChatGPT 4o, a new AI model that will power ChatGPT chatbot, just a day before Google developer’s conference. ChatGPT 4o will be available for free, the Sam Altman-led AI start-up said. But was the day for the reveal chosen specifically to taunt Google? Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during an interview on "The Circuit with Emily Chang" at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, US.(Bloomberg)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that “one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.” He explained, “my perspective, this inflexion point we are on with AI, the opportunity that I see, you want to zoom out, the fact that one event happened over a day, does not matter over time.”

He added, “As a company, we have been investing in it over a long time. We are developing state of art models and working to deploy them to billions of people in a way where we can make a difference in their lives. And to me, that's the North Star, that's our mission. We stay focused on that.”

Sundar Pichai was also asked about the possibility of OpenAI violating Google’s terms and conditions. He said, “Look, I think it’s a question for them to answer. I don’t have anything to add. We do have clear terms of service. And so, you know, I think normally in these things we engage with companies and make sure they understand our terms of service. And we’ll sort it out.”

This comes after it was reported that OpenAI may be violating terms and conditions to train its AI models.