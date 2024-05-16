 Is OpenAI using Youtube to train AI? Sundar Pichai says will ‘sort out’ issue - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is OpenAI using Youtube to train AI? Sundar Pichai says will ‘sort out’ issue

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 16, 2024 08:00 AM IST

OpenAI's Sora generates videos by just using text input and it was earlier reported that OpenAI transcribed over million hours of YouTube videos for Sora.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that his company and OpenAI will ‘sort it out’ if the ChatGPT maker is using YouTube videos to train its AI model Sora. Sora generates videos by just using text input and it was earlier reported by the New York Times that OpenAI transcribed over million hours of YouTube videos for Sora.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)

Read more: Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now on LinkedIn. What he said in his first-ever post

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that she wasn’t sure if Sora is being trained on YouTube videos adding on her earlier remarks in which she said that the AI model was drawn on publicly available and licensed data.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Google's Sundar Pichai on his parents: ‘I grew up in a middle-class family, what resonated for me was…’

On whether OpenAI was violating Google’s terms and conditions, Sundar Pichai said, “Look, I think it’s a question for them to answer. I don’t have anything to add. We do have clear terms of service. And so, you know, I think normally in these things we engage with companies and make sure they understand our terms of service. And we’ll sort it out.” He did not reveal any details on the matter.

What the report revealed on OpenAI?

Read more: Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Sundar Pichai's company announced for you

The report claimed that OpenAI is under scrutiny for violating terms and conditions. The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against Sam Altman-led AI startup for breaking copyright law and training its AI models on their content.

Apart from this, Authors Guild's lawsuit against OpenAI is on the copyright infringement claims and claimed that the company's large language models rely on copyrighted material without proper compensation or credit to the creators.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Is OpenAI using Youtube to train AI? Sundar Pichai says will ‘sort out’ issue

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On