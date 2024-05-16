Is OpenAI using Youtube to train AI? Sundar Pichai says will ‘sort out’ issue

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that his company and OpenAI will ‘sort it out’ if the ChatGPT maker is using YouTube videos to train its AI model Sora. Sora generates videos by just using text input and it was earlier reported by the New York Times that OpenAI transcribed over million hours of YouTube videos for Sora. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that she wasn’t sure if Sora is being trained on YouTube videos adding on her earlier remarks in which she said that the AI model was drawn on publicly available and licensed data.

On whether OpenAI was violating Google’s terms and conditions, Sundar Pichai said, “Look, I think it’s a question for them to answer. I don’t have anything to add. We do have clear terms of service. And so, you know, I think normally in these things we engage with companies and make sure they understand our terms of service. And we’ll sort it out.” He did not reveal any details on the matter.

What the report revealed on OpenAI?

The report claimed that OpenAI is under scrutiny for violating terms and conditions. The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against Sam Altman-led AI startup for breaking copyright law and training its AI models on their content.

Apart from this, Authors Guild's lawsuit against OpenAI is on the copyright infringement claims and claimed that the company's large language models rely on copyrighted material without proper compensation or credit to the creators.