 Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now on LinkedIn. What he said in his first-ever post - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now on LinkedIn. What he said in his first-ever post

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 15, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Sundar Pichai shared this in his first-ever LinkedIn post as Google's annual developers event- Google I/O 2024- kicked off.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his first-ever post on LinkedIn and shared the company's preparations for Google I/O 2024- its annual developers event. Giving a sneak peak into Google's agenda for Google I/O 2024, Sundar Pichai said in the post, “For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow.”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)

Read more: Google I/O 2024: Here’s everything Sundar Pichai's company announced for you

He added, “Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences. Excited to join Demis Hassabis Elizabeth Reid Sissie H. James Manyika and others on stage.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On what his company aims to do at the annual conference, he said, “We'll share how our Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through our products, as well as innovation across safety, research, infrastructure…we’re going to talk about it all.”

Read more: Google rolls out AI Overviews in Search in US, revamps Gemini 1.5 Pro| Top updates

Announcements at Google I/O 2024

Google introduced AI-generated answers to online queries- one of the biggest changes to its search engine in 25 years. At the event, Sundar Pichai said, “I'm excited to announce that we will begin launching this fully revamped experience, 'AI overviews,' to everyone in the US this week.”

The feature would soon be available in other countries and accessible to more than a billion people, he said.

Read more: Google I/O 2024: An AI chapter for Android, covering billions of users in one go

Google Search team boss Liz Reid said, “You can ask whatever's on your mind or whatever you need to get done - from researching to planning to brainstorming - and Google will take care of the legwork.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now on LinkedIn. What he said in his first-ever post

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On