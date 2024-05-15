Google CEO Sundar Pichai is now on LinkedIn. What he said in his first-ever post

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his first-ever post on LinkedIn and shared the company's preparations for Google I/O 2024- its annual developers event. Giving a sneak peak into Google's agenda for Google I/O 2024, Sundar Pichai said in the post, “For my first-ever LinkedIn post, I thought I’d share a sneak peek of the Shoreline Amphitheatre stage, as we put some finishing touches on our keynote for Google I/O tomorrow.” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, California.(AP)

He added, “Can’t wait to see those seats filled with developers from around the world who are building the next generation of AI experiences. Excited to join Demis Hassabis Elizabeth Reid Sissie H. James Manyika and others on stage.”

On what his company aims to do at the annual conference, he said, “We'll share how our Gemini models are bringing breakthrough AI capabilities to people through our products, as well as innovation across safety, research, infrastructure…we’re going to talk about it all.”

Announcements at Google I/O 2024

Google introduced AI-generated answers to online queries- one of the biggest changes to its search engine in 25 years. At the event, Sundar Pichai said, “I'm excited to announce that we will begin launching this fully revamped experience, 'AI overviews,' to everyone in the US this week.”

The feature would soon be available in other countries and accessible to more than a billion people, he said.

Google Search team boss Liz Reid said, “You can ask whatever's on your mind or whatever you need to get done - from researching to planning to brainstorming - and Google will take care of the legwork.”