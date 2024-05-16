 OnlyFans model who flashed NYC-Dublin Portal says bystanders found her X-rated stunt ‘really funny’ - Hindustan Times
OnlyFans model who flashed NYC-Dublin Portal says bystanders found her X-rated stunt ‘really funny’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 16, 2024 07:47 PM IST

In addition to justifying her decision to bare it all in public, Ava Louise, 25, claimed that bystanders found her X-rated act “really funny”

The Portal, an art installation that connected New York City and Dublin through a 24/7 livestream, was halted just a week after it was first opened to the public. Officials cited “inappropriate behaviour” by people on both sides as the cause behind the Portal's temporary closure. One of such antics was pulled out by an OnlyFans model, who flashed the audience on the Dublin side of the Portal.

Only Fans model Ava Louise breaks silence after her public 'flash' stunt 'shut down' the NYC-Dublin Portal(Ava Louise/ Instagram)
Only Fans model Ava Louise breaks silence after her public 'flash' stunt 'shut down' the NYC-Dublin Portal(Ava Louise/ Instagram)

OnlyFans model breaks silence on X-rated stunt

Ava Louise addressed her X-rated stunt in a video shared on Instagram Sunday, with the caption, “I just wanted my potato's to be international.” “So I just got the portal from New York City to Dublin shut down,” she began. The 25-year-old model justified the act of lifting her top and baring it all in public by saying, “I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see two New York, homegrown potatoes.”

Following her lewd antic that urged the Dublin City Council to switch off the Portal, Louise gained popularity on the internet. While she already boasted a massive following on social media, with 422k followers on Instagram, Louise's stunt received severe backlash. However, she told The Irish Sun that bystanders “thought it was really funny.”

“Everyone on the New York City side really loved it, everyone on the Dublin side were pulling out their phones and filming it. Everyone had a smile on their face, they seemed to be really enjoying it,” Louise added. She also revealed that her boyfriend helped her escape security by creating a distraction.

“As I’m putting my top back on, a guy wearing a ­security jacket and this woman who apparently works for the installation started approaching the portal and put a rope around it. So I ran away,” the OnlyFans star told The US Sun. “My boyfriend stayed behind to ask what they were doing. They flipped some sort of switch and the portal was shut down. The screen went completely black.”

News / World News / US News / OnlyFans model who flashed NYC-Dublin Portal says bystanders found her X-rated stunt ‘really funny’

