Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ava Louise breaks silence about her flashing breasts stunt in front of New York to Dublin portal

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 16, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Ava Louise left people shocked after she flashed her breasts in front of the New York to Dublin portal. Many criticised her for her act.

The New York to Dublin portal, an exhibit connecting the city in real time, was shut down due to “inappropriate behaviour.” According to reports, the organiser didn’t clarify the exact reason, but it came after a woman’s flashing stunt that left many offended. Opening up about her act, Ava Louise, a TikTok and an OnlyFans creator, reportedly shared that those who were displeased or angered by her act are “boring.”

Ava Louise shared a video about her flashing in front of the New York to Dublin portal. (Instagram/@avalouiise)
Ava Louise shared a video about her flashing in front of the New York to Dublin portal. (Instagram/@avalouiise)

“So I just got the portal from New York City to Dublin shut down,” she says in the video on her Instagram page. The clip shows her stills from when she pulled up her tank top while standing in front of the portal. “I thought the people of Dublin deserved to see two New York, homegrown potatoes,” she says in the clip. The video also captures how her boyfriend distracts the security so she could escape the scene.

Also Read: Couple gets intimate on crowded CRUT bus in Odisha, netizens demand ‘strict action’

What did social media users say about her stunt?

The video has sparked a wave of anger and disapproval among social media users, with many accusing her of tarnishing something they considered “beautiful” and unique.

“You’re what’s wrong with society,” wrote an Instagram user.

“You should be charged and jailed for indecent exposure. Unevolved behaviour,” added another.

Also Read: Bikini-clad woman rides crowded Delhi bus, viral video leaves people with mixed reactions

“I hope you get locked up. That’s disgusting. There’s literally kids all over the place,” expressed a third.

“Congratulations, you got your 15 minutes of fame,” joined a fourth.

25-year-old Ava Louise is an adult performer and also promotes herself as a social media influencer. In 2019, she made headlines due to her comments on the show Dr Phil. She ranted about her need to be a "skinny legend" on the show. She also said that fame is the most essential thing in the world for her.

Viral Video
