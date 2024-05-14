Couple gets intimate on crowded CRUT bus in Odisha, netizens demand ‘strict action’

A video of a couple ‘making love’ inside a moving bus has been going viral on social media, causing outrage among people who demand strict action against them. The video was initially circulated with the claim that it was from Delhi. Soon, many social media users shared screenshots from the same video where a bus conductor wearing a CRUT T-shirt can be seen and claimed that it is from Odisha. HT.com cannot independently verify when and where the video was recorded. Odisha: The video of the couple was recorded by another passenger travelling on CRUT bus. (Screengrab)

The video, which was shot by another passenger on the same bus, shows the couple sitting in the back seat and indulging in an intimate act. An elderly woman is also seen sitting next to the couple. As the couple continue indulging in the obscene act, she turns her face to the other side and even covers her face.

In response to the viral video, an individual wrote, “Strict action should be taken on this.” “After Freedom of speech and freedom of expression Presenting: freedom of obscenity at public places,” posted another. “Shocking,” said a third.

Earlier, a couple travelling on the Bengaluru Metro was caught indulging in an intimate act on camera. The person who recorded the video claimed that the couple was kissing each other on the crowded metro and tagged Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to take action against them.

Bengaluru police responded to the viral video and asked the complainant to provide the contact details through DM for further action.

Earlier, similar incidents have been reported on the Delhi Metro, and the metro authorities have warned of severe consequences if anyone is found involved in intimate activities inside the metro coaches.

In a statement earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “We are striving to raise awareness through social media, and we have repeatedly appealed to passengers. Such acts should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice them.”