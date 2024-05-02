Couple caught 'making love' at NYC park, viral video causes widespread outrage among people
A video that has caused outrage among social media users shows a couple in an intimate act at a public park. The video was recorded in New York, the US, and was originally shared on TikTok by user @girlsorwomen. After the video was posted, it not only shocked people but also angered many. Several people criticised the couple's act in the open area.
The video opens to show a person sitting in a group and recording the park, which is full of visitors and children. Then, the camera zooms in on a couple who are under a grey-coloured blanket and seem to be engaged in a sexual act.
Earlier, a similar incident occurred on an easyJet flight from Luton to Ibiza that left people shocked to the core. A couple was caught having sex in the toilet on an easyJet aircraft, and a video of the incident went viral. Police escorted the couple when the plane landed in Ibiza, according to the Independent. (Also Read: Husband catches Thailand politician naked in bed with adopted son, who is a monk: ‘I had bought her gold’)
The video showed a flight attendant asking the couple to step out of the washroom; however, when they don't come outside, the attendant opens the toiler door. The couple was caught in a compromising position. The reaction from fellow passengers was a mix of cheers and shouts, while some were visibly embarrassed, covering their mouths in disbelief.
An easyJet spokeswoman confirmed the incident and told MailOnline: “We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on September 8 was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard.”
In the United Kingdom, it is considered an offence to intentionally engage in sexual activities in a public lavatory, as outlined in section 71 of the Sexual Offences Act 2004, reported the Evening Standard.
