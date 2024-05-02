Husband catches Thailand politician naked in bed with adopted son, who is a monk: ‘I had bought her gold’

Thailand politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was caught by her husband having an affair with their adopted 24-year-old son, who is a monk. A video of the scandal has gone viral on social media platforms in China, post which the politician was suspended from public office. After catching his politician wife and monk son naked in bed, the man made a video which has been going viral on social media. (Representational image)

Choeiwadkoh and her husband Ti adopted monk Phra Maha from a temple last year after the politician felt sorry for him, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

According to Daily Mail, Ti, who was already suspicious of his wife’s growing closeness with their monk son, came home early after Choeiwadkoh didn’t answer her calls. He drove for more than five hours, from Bangkok to Sukhothai, to catch his Democrat Party wife naked in bed with Maha.

“I was so angry when I found them together, I feel so betrayed. I had brought her gold and given her many gifts,” Daily Mail reported Ti as saying.

‘I became suspicious when nobody opened the door’: Ti

After the couple adopted Maha as their son, the growing closeness between the two started bothering Ti.

“I even saw her go into a monk’s cabin when the curtains were closed. I knocked on the door for a long time, but nobody answered,” Daily Mail further quoted Ti.

“When she came out, I was suspicious, but she said she had been praying with the monk,” he added.

‘Monk seduced my wife’: Ti

Talking about the monk who has denounced his monkhood and is on the run now, Ti said that he “seduced his wife”. “With regards to this boy, I think that he tricked my wife and seduced her,” he further said.

How did the man feel after finding his wife naked in bed with adopted his son?

When Ti found the two in bed, he started filming them. He also pulled off the bedsheet to reveal that the two were naked and asked them, “Are you two happy?”

After the incident, the man, as per SCMP, said, “I was furious when I found them together. I felt so betrayed. I had bought her gold and given her many gifts.”

‘Didn't have sex then,’ says the politician

In response to the now-viral video, the politician told local media houses, “We didn’t have sex then. Nothing happened, it’s not what it looks like in the video. He had some problems, so we were just talking together, and then we were going to shower.”