 Husband catches Thailand politician naked in bed with adopted son, who is a monk: ‘I had bought her gold’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Husband catches Thailand politician naked in bed with adopted son, who is a monk: ‘I had bought her gold’

ByArfa Javaid
May 02, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Thailand politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was caught by her husband having an affair with their adopted 24-year-old son who is a monk.

Thailand politician Prapaporn Choeiwadkoh was caught by her husband having an affair with their adopted 24-year-old son, who is a monk. A video of the scandal has gone viral on social media platforms in China, post which the politician was suspended from public office.

After catching his politician wife and monk son naked in bed, the man made a video which has been going viral on social media. (Representational image)
After catching his politician wife and monk son naked in bed, the man made a video which has been going viral on social media. (Representational image)

Choeiwadkoh and her husband Ti adopted monk Phra Maha from a temple last year after the politician felt sorry for him, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Daily Mail, Ti, who was already suspicious of his wife’s growing closeness with their monk son, came home early after Choeiwadkoh didn’t answer her calls. He drove for more than five hours, from Bangkok to Sukhothai, to catch his Democrat Party wife naked in bed with Maha.

“I was so angry when I found them together, I feel so betrayed. I had brought her gold and given her many gifts,” Daily Mail reported Ti as saying.

‘I became suspicious when nobody opened the door’: Ti

After the couple adopted Maha as their son, the growing closeness between the two started bothering Ti.

“I even saw her go into a monk’s cabin when the curtains were closed. I knocked on the door for a long time, but nobody answered,” Daily Mail further quoted Ti.

“When she came out, I was suspicious, but she said she had been praying with the monk,” he added.

‘Monk seduced my wife’: Ti

Talking about the monk who has denounced his monkhood and is on the run now, Ti said that he “seduced his wife”. “With regards to this boy, I think that he tricked my wife and seduced her,” he further said.

How did the man feel after finding his wife naked in bed with adopted his son?

When Ti found the two in bed, he started filming them. He also pulled off the bedsheet to reveal that the two were naked and asked them, “Are you two happy?”

After the incident, the man, as per SCMP, said, “I was furious when I found them together. I felt so betrayed. I had bought her gold and given her many gifts.”

‘Didn't have sex then,’ says the politician

In response to the now-viral video, the politician told local media houses, “We didn’t have sex then. Nothing happened, it’s not what it looks like in the video. He had some problems, so we were just talking together, and then we were going to shower.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Husband catches Thailand politician naked in bed with adopted son, who is a monk: ‘I had bought her gold’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On