Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bikini-clad woman rides crowded Delhi bus, viral video leaves people with mixed reactions

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 18, 2024 10:28 AM IST

A video of a woman riding a bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini has gone viral. While some expressed their unhappiness, others supported her.

A video of a woman riding a crowded bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini has gone viral. The clip also captures her fellow passengers’ reactions. While some expressed that they were shocked and called it “obscenity”, others argued that it is her choice to wear whatever she wants.

The image, taken from a viral video, shows a woman riding a bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini. (Screengrab)
The image, taken from a viral video, shows a woman riding a bus in Delhi while wearing a bikini. (Screengrab)

“What's really happening,” wrote an X user while sharing the video. In the clip, the bikini-clad woman enters the bus, and soon after, another female passenger, standing beside her, moves to a different part of the bus. As the video progresses, another passenger leaves his seat to walk away from the woman.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 5.3 lakh views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people. While some criticised the woman wearing a bikini on the bus, others supported her. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting.

What did X users say about this viral video?

“Maybe she was trying to follow the ‘get ready with me’ trend on the bus,” joked an X user.

“Why? What the heck is this?” wondered another.

“It is her body and her choice. Leave her alone,” argued a third.

“That's it, I have seen everything on X. It's exhausting,” wrote a fourth.

