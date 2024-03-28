Noida women in viral Holi video slapped with additional 47,500 fine, case filed

The Noida Traffic Police has imposed an additional penalty of ₹47,500 against three people, including two women, after a video of them riding a scooter on Holi went viral on social media. The local police have also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard. This action follows an earlier fine of ₹33,000 imposed on the scooter owner. Noida Police has filed a case against these people. (Instagram/@preeti.morya.7145)

In a video, a man is seen riding a scooter with two women riding pillion, facing each other and playing Holi with colours. They are also indulging in intimate gestures. The song Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela is playing in the background.

Another video shows a man and a woman riding a scooter without a helmet. The woman can be seen performing stunts on the scooter. The traffic police have now taken cognisance of this video and booked the scooter owner on seven counts of negligence related to road safety. The charges include provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, as mentioned in the e-challan.

“The total penalty imposed on the scooter owner over the two episodes in the two days has reached ₹80,500,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

He also appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and road safety guidelines such as wearing helmets and seat belts while riding two-wheelers or four wheelers, respectively.

An FIR was also lodged on Tuesday at Noida’s Sector 113 police station against the three “unidentified” people on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local sub-inspector.

“The boy was negligently riding the scooter while the girls engaged in obscene acts to make its video, which was later circulated on social media and due to which anger is being expressed by the general public,” the allegation against the trio in the FIR stated.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash/negligent driving endangering human life), 290 (public nuisance), 294 (obscenity in a public place), 336, and 337 (both related to acts endangering the lives of others or causing harm by them).

The police have stated that additional legal proceedings regarding the case are currently underway.