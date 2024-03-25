 On Holi, video of 2 girls making reel on scooty in Noida goes viral, fined ₹ 33,000 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

On Holi, video of 2 girls making reel on scooty in Noida goes viral, fined 33,000

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 08:57 PM IST

The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and fined the three people in the video of ₹33,000.

Two days after a video of girls putting Holi colours on each other inside a Delhi metro coach went viral, a similar video of two girls on a two-wheeler is now doing rounds on social media.

Two girls sitting facing each other on a two-wheeler driven by a boy as seen in this video.
Two girls sitting facing each other on a two-wheeler driven by a boy as seen in this video.

In the purported video, two girls can be sitting facing each other on a two-wheeler as a boy is riding the scooter. The girls can be seen putting Holi colour on each other and indulging in intimate gestures. The song ‘Ang Laga De’ from the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ can be heard playing in the background in the video. In another video, one of the girls who is seen wearing black clothes, fell from the two-wheeler while performing the stunt.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Bengaluru police deny communal angle in viral street brawl between two families

The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and fined the three people in the video of 33,000.

“Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine 33000/-) as per rules,” the Noida Police responded to the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several social media users thanked the Noida Police for taking action against the girls, while some expressed that the fine imposed is “way too high”. The viral video drew massive criticism with netizens asking the authorities to take action against the girls in the video.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) questioned the authenticity of the video while analysing it for the alleged violation of its policies.“Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content,” the DMRC said in a statement, reported PTI.

It added, “DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises…Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters…We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Noida / On Holi, video of 2 girls making reel on scooty in Noida goes viral, fined 33,000
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On