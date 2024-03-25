On Holi, video of 2 girls making reel on scooty in Noida goes viral, fined 33,000

Two days after a video of girls putting Holi colours on each other inside a Delhi metro coach went viral, a similar video of two girls on a two-wheeler is now doing rounds on social media. Two girls sitting facing each other on a two-wheeler driven by a boy as seen in this video.

In the purported video, two girls can be sitting facing each other on a two-wheeler as a boy is riding the scooter. The girls can be seen putting Holi colour on each other and indulging in intimate gestures. The song ‘Ang Laga De’ from the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ can be heard playing in the background in the video. In another video, one of the girls who is seen wearing black clothes, fell from the two-wheeler while performing the stunt.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Bengaluru police deny communal angle in viral street brawl between two families

The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and fined the three people in the video of ₹33,000.

“Taking cognisance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine ₹33000/-) as per rules,” the Noida Police responded to the post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several social media users thanked the Noida Police for taking action against the girls, while some expressed that the fine imposed is “way too high”. The viral video drew massive criticism with netizens asking the authorities to take action against the girls in the video.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) questioned the authenticity of the video while analysing it for the alleged violation of its policies.“Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content,” the DMRC said in a statement, reported PTI.

It added, “DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises…Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters…We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted.”