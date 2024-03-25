After a street brawl in Bengaluru went viral on social media where two families were seen thrashing each other, cops clarified that it was not a communal fight but happened over a parking issue. The incident is said to have occurred in Kumaraswamy Layout. Bengaluru police deny communal angle in viral street brawl between two families

In the viral video, a group of people were seen thrashing a family over an argument in the middle of the road. The altercation went on for a few minutes, and people around even tried to intervene to stop the fight.

According to multiple reports, the families of Kumar and Syed Taha had a heated argument over parking on an autorickshaw. The argument further led to the fist fight and the video was recorded by another neighbours.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bengaluru (South) said, “There is a false narrative going on social media where it is being circulated that it is a communal fight. It is not true, and the fight happened over a parking issue. The complaint will be filed, and action will be taken.”

A few BJP leaders shared the video on their social media handles and called it an attack on Hindus in Karnataka. BJP MP Pratap Simha alleged it as a communal incident and later deleted the tweet.