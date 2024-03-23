Ahead of holi, 2 women celebrate inside the metro, netizens call for police intervention

A video that has shocked the Internet shows two women putting holi colours on each other inside a metro. After the video went viral, it garnered numerous reactions. Many people were not happy with their behaviour on the metro and asked the authorities to take action. Snapshot of the women putting holi colours on each other.

"We need a law against this asap," wrote X user Madhur Singh as he shared the video of the women. In the video, the women, who are dressed in traditional Indian attire, are seen dusting each other's faces with coloured powder before getting closer and rubbing their faces together. Other passengers in the metro can be seen observing the duo's act. (Also Red: Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro)

This video was shared on March 23. Since being posted, it has gained more than 65,000 views. The post also has over 2,100 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Man recreates Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye scene from Jawan inside metro)

Earlier, in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police arrested two kids for hurling water balloons at onlookers from a moving SUV. After a video of the teens' act went viral on social media, the police were able to apprehend them. The two are students from the same school and come from business backgrounds, according to the investigators. According to reports, the two performed the act for "fun".