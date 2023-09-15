Man recreates Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye scene from Jawan inside metro

Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad, from the film Jawan, dancing to the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye inside a metro has found a permanent place in the hearts of the fans. A video shared on Instagram shows one such fan recreating the scene while travelling in a metro. The image shows a dancer recreating SRK's hook steps from Jawan. (Instagram/@anmolkhatri_24)

Choreographer and Instagram user Anmol K posted the video. “Created my #Jawan moment. What's yours?” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him standing inside a metro coach. He is seen wearing casual attire complete with a pair of sunglasses. Soon, he recreates SRK’s hook steps from the scene.

Take a look at this video of the man recreating Jawan scene:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to two million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Moviegoer watches Jawan in theatre using Snapchat filter

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“Kya baat hai sirji, SRK style [Wow, SRK style],” posted an Instagram user. “This is fun,” added another. “Awesome bro,” joined third. “Good to go chief!” joked a fourth, referencing a dialogue from the film. “This is lovely,” wrote a fifth.