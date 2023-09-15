Man recreates Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye scene from Jawan inside metro
Choreographer Anmol K took to Instagram to share a video that shows him recreating a scene from SRK's Jawan. The video has since gone viral.
Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad, from the film Jawan, dancing to the song Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye inside a metro has found a permanent place in the hearts of the fans. A video shared on Instagram shows one such fan recreating the scene while travelling in a metro.
Choreographer and Instagram user Anmol K posted the video. “Created my #Jawan moment. What's yours?” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him standing inside a metro coach. He is seen wearing casual attire complete with a pair of sunglasses. Soon, he recreates SRK’s hook steps from the scene.
Also Read: Keerthy Suresh, Priya Atlee recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya hook steps, video goes viral
Take a look at this video of the man recreating Jawan scene:
The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to two million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.
Also Read: Moviegoer watches Jawan in theatre using Snapchat filter
What did Instagram users say about this dance video?
“Kya baat hai sirji, SRK style [Wow, SRK style],” posted an Instagram user. “This is fun,” added another. “Awesome bro,” joined third. “Good to go chief!” joked a fourth, referencing a dialogue from the film. “This is lovely,” wrote a fifth.
- Topics
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Viral Video