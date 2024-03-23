Deepfake used in video of girls playing Holi inside Delhi metro? DMRC says...

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday questioned the authenticity of a viral video in which two girls were seen applying Holi colour to each other inside a coach with a Hindi film song playing in the background. The DMRC was analysing the video for the alleged violation of its policies. Snapshot of the women putting holi colours on each other inside Delhi metro

“Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content,” the DMRC said in a statement, reported PTI.

Condemning the video, the DMRC also urged passengers to not make such videos that may cause inconvenience to other commuters. “Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters…We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted,” the statement read.

“DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises,” it added.

A video of two girls sitting on the floor inside a metro and applying Holi colour on each other has been doing rounds on social media. The footage shows the two girls dressed in traditional Indian attire - one in a white saree and one in a white ‘salwar kameez’ - applying colour and indulging in intimate gestures inside the metro. They could also be seen rubbing their faces together in the video. The song ‘Ang Laga De’ from the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ can be heard playing in the background.

The incident took place as several passengers can be seen seated inside the coach.

The viral video drew massive criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter. While some people expressed condemnation, others asked the authorities to take action against the two girls.

“We need a law against this asap”, wrote on X user. Another said, “I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background”.

One X user wrote: “No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice.”

Another user called for the girls' arrest for indulging in such activities on public transport.

(With inputs from PTI)