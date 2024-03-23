 Deepfake used in video of girls playing Holi inside Delhi metro? DMRC says... | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Deepfake used in video of girls playing Holi inside Delhi metro? DMRC says...

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 10:46 PM IST

A video of two girls sitting on the floor inside a metro and applying Holi colour on each other has been doing rounds on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday questioned the authenticity of a viral video in which two girls were seen applying Holi colour to each other inside a coach with a Hindi film song playing in the background. The DMRC was analysing the video for the alleged violation of its policies.

Snapshot of the women putting holi colours on each other inside Delhi metro
Snapshot of the women putting holi colours on each other inside Delhi metro

“Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content,” the DMRC said in a statement, reported PTI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Condemning the video, the DMRC also urged passengers to not make such videos that may cause inconvenience to other commuters. “Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters…We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted,” the statement read.

“DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises,” it added.

A video of two girls sitting on the floor inside a metro and applying Holi colour on each other has been doing rounds on social media. The footage shows the two girls dressed in traditional Indian attire - one in a white saree and one in a white ‘salwar kameez’ - applying colour and indulging in intimate gestures inside the metro. They could also be seen rubbing their faces together in the video. The song ‘Ang Laga De’ from the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ can be heard playing in the background.

The incident took place as several passengers can be seen seated inside the coach.

The viral video drew massive criticism on X, formerly known as Twitter. While some people expressed condemnation, others asked the authorities to take action against the two girls.

“We need a law against this asap”, wrote on X user. Another said, “I am embarrassed just seeing this video! Imagine the people in the background”.

One X user wrote: “No law required. Just a charge of 1 lakh per 15 seconds would suffice.”

Another user called for the girls' arrest for indulging in such activities on public transport.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Deepfake used in video of girls playing Holi inside Delhi metro? DMRC says...
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On