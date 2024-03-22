Delhi Metro Holi timing: Train services will start from 2.30pm. Check details

Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted: "On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line." Delhi Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25. (File photo)

"Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter," DMRC said further.

However, the services on non-terminal stations is expected to be available much later as the operations will start from terminal stations at 2.30pm.

The Hindu festival of Holi is slated to be celebrated across the country on March 25. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. It marks the day when Lord Vishnu in the avatar of Narasimha, killed the demon Hiranyakashipu and saved his devotee Prahalad.

On the day of Holi, people celebrate by smearing colours on each other and hence is known as the "the festival of colours".

