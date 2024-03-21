Bengaluru metro security guard suspended over alleged misdemeanour with female passenger

In a shocking development, a security guard working at the Bengaluru's Namma Metro was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at the Jalahalli Metro Station, which is part of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) ‘Green’ line. The woman filed a complaint with metro officials and also took to social media to share the ordeal. (PTI File Photo)

The woman filed a complaint in this regard with metro officials and also took to social media to share the ordeal. In this light, authorities suspended the official, seeing as a video of the incident was also shared on micro-blogging site ‘X’, by the woman.

"It happened around 2:30 pm (March 17). This happened in Jalahalli metro station. I was so uncomfortable and I tried asking him but still he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So, I started taking a video. Then he turned aside," she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Bengaluru police department also took note of the woman's post and said officers will take necessary action based on her complaint, and that it was forwarded to the concerned police officials for further probe. A security guard was continuously staring at her from the opposite end of the platform and made obscene gestures, her complaint said.

Along with the complaint, the woman also attached the video of the act and urged the BMRCL to take action as the incident made her feel unsafe. In response to the incident, BMRCL today said that the security guard has been placed under suspension pending detailed investigation.

BMRCL has a zero tolerance policy towards any action detrimental to safety and security of women passengers.

(With inputs from PTI)