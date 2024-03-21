Man dies after jumping on metro track in Bengaluru, Police suspect suicide

The metro services at Bengaluru’s Purple Line have been interrupted once again on Thursday afternoon after a person jumped on the track at Attiguppe metro station. Man jumps on metro track in Bengaluru, Purple Line faces disruption(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

The man who jumped on the track has been dead after a train hit him. The victim is said to be a native of Mumbai and police suspect it as a suicide. The further investigation is going on. The BMRCL engineers have temporarily suspended the electricity supply to the tracks at Attiguppe station. More details are awaited. Metro trains on the Purple Line are only operating between Whitefield and Magadi road instead of Whitefield and Challaghatta , informed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. (BMRCL)

A few weeks ago, a man stepped on the viaduct area of the Kengeri metro station. The metro services between Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri metro stations faced disruption then.

Earlier in January, a young man jumped on the track when the train approached the metro station. The loco pilot noticed the man on track and stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. However, the train partially hit the man , and the security staff rescued him. The BMRCL staff immediately halted the power supply to the train through the emergency trip system. The incident happened on the Green Line.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)